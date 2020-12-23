With the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines now arriving in Dubuque County and being given to health care workers, public health officials are planning ahead for the next groups in line.
But regardless of the order of those subgroups, it will be months before doses are available locally for the general public.
The first shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Dubuque County last Thursday at the two Dubuque hospitals. It went to the group first prioritized by national, state and local officials — the health care workers caring directly for COVID-19 patients.
The Iowa Department of Public Health identified 4,857 such people in Dubuque County.
More shipments of the vaccines are set to arrive regularly.
“The IDPH informed us that basically, from here on out, Mondays will be our receiving days of notifications of what vaccine we should be expecting that week and what the doses would be,” said Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert during a meeting Monday.
On Tuesday, she told the Telegraph Herald that 400 doses of the second authorized vaccine, from Moderna, should arrive this week for staff at Crescent Community Health Center, Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group.
Medical Associates announced Tuesday that it had received an allotment and “will administer them immediately.” Grand River Medical Group also announced it had received doses.
Dubuque County has ordered another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for next week as well. But the IDPH announced that Iowa’s allotment of that batch has been reduced from 66,000 to 39,000. That could impact Dubuque County.
In addition to medical professionals, state and local health officials have said vaccinations at long-term-care centers could begin next week. Dubuque County has 11 such facilities.
So while it could be some time before doses go to other groups of people, who is next on the list?
The IDPH has drafted an unofficial list of groups to be prioritized next. Those include:
- residents of residential care facilities, assisted-living programs and elder group homes, as well as independent-living facility residents older than 65
- emergency and law enforcement personnel
- food-packaging and -distribution workers
- teachers, school staff and child care providers
- adults with high-risk, pre-existing medical condi
- tions
Lambert said these groups were selected by the state Infectious Disease Advisory Council, made up of administrators of state health agencies, university medical instructors, private hospital company representatives and physicians.
“They will receive guidance of those priority groups from the CDC,” she told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. “Then, that IDAC group will fine-tune those groups for the state of Iowa and communicate to each individual county those priority groups for any future vaccine distributed to each county.”
There is an avenue open for counties to weigh in or request specific demographics be added to the priority list. Lambert refered to a letter from IDAC Chairman Ken Sharp, soliciting input from stakeholders if submitted by today.
“We will be submitting a request to the IDAC committee to see if our religious communities can be moved higher up in our priorities, but for the state of Iowa right now, they are not listed,” Lambert said.
Dubuque County’s monasteries and other religious communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, for example, officials confirmed an outbreak of nearly three dozen cases at the Mount Carmel campus in Dubuque, which provides housing and care for Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
As Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said during the County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, some of these communities effectively “are long-term-care facilities.” But Lambert said they are not contracted with national pharmaceutical companies and getting the vaccine in this wave, as official long-term-care facilities are.
Lambert said Tuesday that local public health officials might be able to find a place for religious communities in the assisted-living or elder-group-home priority groups, but they will know more when the IDPH finalizes its list.
The Visiting Nurse Association, Dubuque County’s contracted infectious disease and public health wing, plans to take part in administering vaccines to future qualifying groups.
“As we look at opening up more priorities, as more vaccine comes in, we know VNA will provide a gap-filling service,” said Administrator Stacey Killian.
The general population still will not qualify for the vaccine until these priority groups are served. Lambert said again this week that her team does not expect that to happen until well into the spring of 2021.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham wanted to know how many individuals are in each of the prioritized groups announced so far so that he would know when enough of the county’s residents had antibodies for gathering to be safe.
“Events are being planned for the summer,” he said. “If we’re in the same place, or even if it’s 30% carrying the antibodies either from having contracted it or being vaccinated, that might not be enough.”
As different groups qualify for the vaccine, they will be notified by the incident management team through direct communication as well as notice through local news outlets, according to Lambert.