Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Two deaths related to COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, pushing its total to 56. The county has had four such deaths since Tuesday night. Meanwhile, one additional related death was reported Friday in Grant County, Wis., so its toll moved to 29. The county has had 10 such deaths since Oct. 12.
- In Dubuque County, an additional 80 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours that ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
- Those new cases came from 166 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 48.2%. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved up to 14.1%.
- With 991 new confirmed cases and 2,843 new tests, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday was 34.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.7% as of 5 p.m. Thursday — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 20% since late September.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,676 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 10 over one day earlier.
- Delaware County reported nine new cases in the 24-hour period. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported the county’s 14-day positivity rate as 21.7% — the third-highest in the state. But based on the state’s totals, the county has had 184 new cases and 377 new tests during that time. That is a positivity rate of 48.8%.
- Elsewhere, Clayton County had 18 new cases in the 24-hour period, while Jackson County had 10 and Jones County, five.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque climbed to 36 confirmed cases, with one recovered, while the two other Dubuque County outbreaks were unchanged: MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 cases, 21 recovered; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 17 recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had two more cases to go to 79, with 56 recovered, while Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with two recovered.
- On Friday, the state released hospitalizations as of Thursday. There were 33 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized — the third-highest total in the state. There were eight such Delaware County residents, three Jones County residents, three for Jackson County and one from Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,418 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 112,926 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The related death toll increased by 20, rising to 1,621.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 36 new cases Friday. Lafayette County had 13 new cases; Iowa County, 10; and Crawford County, three.
- Statewide, there were 4,378 new cases, pushing the total to 190,478. There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,745.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases Friday.
Statewide, Illinois reported 3,874 new cases Friday, along with 31 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 364,033 cases and 9,418 deaths.