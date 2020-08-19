Attempts to reschedule a Baby Shark Live! performance at Five Flags Center have been abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show has been canceled, the venue announced.
The show originally was scheduled for March 13 but was postponed by the pandemic.
“We had hoped to proceed with a new performance date, but due to the continuously evolving situation, we have been advised to take this unfortunate action,” the announcement states.
Refunds will be processed by the outlet where tickets were purchased.
Call 563-589-4258 to arrange a refund if the tickets were purchased at Five Flags Box Office.