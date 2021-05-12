One additional death was reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 41.
Meanwhile, six additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 13,359.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during that time. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,987.
Three additional cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,215.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware County, remaining at 2,092.
The state reported one less case of COVID-19 in Clayton County as of 11 a.m. today, lowering the county's total to 1,693.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton or Jackson counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56 and 42, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 368,468 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 374 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported five additional related deaths, raising the state's total to 5,994.