In Iowa, there were 1,080 additional cases from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today for a total of 84,437.
Iowa's related death toll rose by four to 1,304.
In Wisconsin, 2,504 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 110,828.
There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,274.
In Illinois, 2,514 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 25 additional confirmed deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)