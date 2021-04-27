The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Six additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
A series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque this week. The next one is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. Additional clinics are planned each day. Details can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team and partners have scheduled two virtual question-and-answer sessions this week.
- answer sessions this week. The events will feature area physicians and community members discussing COVID-19 vaccines and related topics. The first will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. today and will be hosted by the City of Dubuque Human Rights Department. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Dubuque.Rights or bit.ly/2QloPe3, with passcode 680153. The second will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, and will be hosted by Switching Places Foundation. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Queens4Peace orbit.ly/3uSIBfk with passcode 231145.
- As of Monday, 99,510 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 33% of the area’s population.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The data stated that, as of Sunday, four residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one from last Tuesday. One such resident each of Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties were hospitalized, while no such residents of Jackson County were.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.2%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2%; Delaware County, 2.9%; Jackson County, 3.1%; and Jones County, 2.5%.
- In Clayton County, residents who are interested in receiving a vaccine can call 563-245-2064.
Delaware County has several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week. Six clinics will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at Greely Commercial Club (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Dundee Community Room (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Edgewood Community Room (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Masonville-Old Sullivan Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Colesburg Community Center (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Ryan Fire Station (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Three clinics will be held on Thursday, May 6 at Earlville United Parish (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Hopkinton Community Center (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Delhi United Methodist Church (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). For more information, call 563-927-7551.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 235 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 363,158. The state reported that there were no additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday, so the toll remained 5,927.
- As of Monday, 991,431 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 7,888 from Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, two walk-in vaccination clinics will be held in Grant County this week. The first will be held today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Lancaster Shopko, 1625 U.S. 61. The second will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday, April 29, at Broske Center, 1155 N. Second St. in Platteville.
- Wisconsin reported 367 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 595,049. The state’s death toll decreased by one, lowering the total to 6,756.
- As of Monday, 1.8 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 31.5% of the population.
In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a clinic on Thursday, April 29.
- There were 2,137 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,323,170. The state reported 10 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,836.
- Illinois also reported more than
- 3.7 million residents were fully vaccinated — 29.7% of the state’s population.