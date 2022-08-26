Platteville School District updates, relaxes COVID-19 protocols Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! PLATTEVILLE Wis. -- Platteville School District officials hope to use their historical knowledge of COVID-19 to keep students healthy this school year.The district released updated COVID-19 guidance this week, ahead of the start of school next week. The biggest change is a somewhat decreased emphasis on tracking, tracing and testing. Platteville School Board members reviewed the guidelines at their meeting Wednesday, with minimal discussion.Superintendent Jim Boebel told the board that the relaxation of protocols is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health agencies. "We have two years of science behind us helping us understand (COVID) more," Boebel explained after the meeting. "There's more of a comfort level in dealing with it." Under the announced guidelines, students who are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine. Instead, they will be asked to wear masks indoors and monitor their symptoms, if any, for 10 days. Students who test positive should stay home for five days from the start of symptoms and wear a mask for another five days upon returning to school. For sick students who test negative or who do not get tested, the district advises not returning to school until symptoms improve and any fever subsides. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today Police: Dubuque mother arrested for near-drowning, 3 children with drugs in systems Inflation hits harder for area's rural residents Jamison C. Kuhle Police: 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque New 'ghost gun' rules not worrying area firearm owners, sellers Trending Today Police: Dubuque mother arrested for near-drowning, 3 children with drugs in systems Inflation hits harder for area's rural residents Jamison C. Kuhle Police: 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque New 'ghost gun' rules not worrying area firearm owners, sellers
