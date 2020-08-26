FENNIMORE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin Technical College officials announced Tuesday that they are temporarily switching one of their academic programs to a virtual format following possible COVID-19 exposure.
School officials made the decision in consultation with health authorities so the 24 affected students can continue to learn while they quarantine, according to a press release. Officials plan to move students back to face-to-face instruction after two weeks.
Officials said a “small number of students, isolated to one of the college’s academic programs” were exposed to people who received positive COVID-19 test results or are experiencing symptoms, according to the release.
Impacted students were residents of both on- and off-campus housing and now are quarantining. The students were not exposed on campus, nor did they spend time on campus “during what health officials have designated as a contagious period,” according to the release.
College officials said they do not think there is a significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at this time.
Spokeswoman Katie Glass said officials are not disclosing which program was impacted to protect the privacy of students.
She also wrote that one of the impacted students tested positive for COVID-19 before the first day of class. The student has not been on campus this semester.