Iowa officials today reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, and 384 new positive cases statewide.
Dubuque County now has 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. An additional case was added to Clayton County’s total, increasing it to 12. Delaware County remains on four cases, Jones County on 18 and Jackson County on five.
Iowa’s statewide total is 5,476 positive cases. The state reported six additional deaths, including two in Johnson County and one each in Black Hawk, Clinton, Des Moines and Linn counties. The statewide death toll is 118.
Officials reported that 36,090 people have been tested for the disease in Iowa.