The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the local Wisconsin or Illinois counties since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its COVID-19 case and related death data on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 34 new cases in that time in Crawford County, 22 in Iowa County and 20 cases in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 42 new cases confirmed since Wednesday.
- The CDC reported a dramatic increase — without explanation — of more than 1,600 in Jo Daviess County’s vaccination total from Wednesday to Saturday. The unexplained increase came about three weeks after the CDC decreased the county’s total by more than 900 without explanation. Meanwhile, the CDC reported about 74,000 fewer Illinois residents vaccinated as of Saturday than it had on Wednesday, again with no explanation for the unusual change.
- There were 35 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 168,965 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 69.6% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 116 active cases among students, a decrease of 35 since Wednesday, and 22 among staff, a decrease of 11. However, the district on Fridays removes people with COVID-19 from the count in advance if their isolation periods will end before classes resume on Monday.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 45 active cases among students systemwide as of Friday a decrease of five from Wednesday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 22 student cases as of Friday, a decrease of seven since Wednesday, and four staff cases, an increase of two.
- As of Wednesday, 508,513 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 9,234 from one week earlier. A total of 102 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 7,268.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,777,467 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 66.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 7,183 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 844,598. The state’s related deaths increased by 36 to 8,848.
- As of Saturday, 3,442,697 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 11,364 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,763,866. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 83 to 26,160.
- As of Saturday, 7,700,198 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.