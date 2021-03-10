Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,475.
There were no additional related deaths confirmed in the county, and the toll remained 196, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two new cases were reported in Jackson and Jones counties during the 24-hour period. Their respective totals rose to 2,108 and 2,856.
No new cases were reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, remaining at 1,865.
The state reported a decrease in one case in Clayton County from 24 hours earlier, lowering the county's total to 1,602.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the six still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa had 802 additional cases, for a total of 341,009.
The state had 27 additional related deaths, for a total of 5,601.