News in your town

Iowa governor overrides schools, requires at least half in-person classes

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Maquoketa triathlon canceled, will go virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

64 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 9 more in Jackson County

Annual event in northwest Illinois canceled due to COVID-19

Annual event in northwest Illinois canceled due to COVID-19

62 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours resulting from 709 tests