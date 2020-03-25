Julien Dubuque International Film Festival organizers have rescheduled the postponed event for June 17-21.
The ninth annual film festival had been originally scheduled for late April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the event’s website.
A website post states that Susan Gorrell, the event’s executive director, is monitoring the situation with the event’s board of directors and will follow directives from health officials.
“We’re optimistic that the crisis will ease in plenty of time for us to complete arrangements and host the festival in June,” Gorrell states on the website. “Our first consideration continues to be the well-being of everyone associated with the festival.”