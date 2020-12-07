SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 915 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 244,845.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by 35, to 2,717.

In Wisconsin, there were 2,155 new cases today, pushing the total to 414,332.

There were 63 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,625.

In Illinois, 8,691 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 90 additional deaths. 

That pushed the state's total to 796,264 cases and 13,343 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.) 

 

