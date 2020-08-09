Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 21 additional COVID-19 infections between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. As of the latter time, the county’s total stood at 1,665 cases. No new deaths were reported in the county in that 24-hour period, so the toll stands at 31.
- Dubuque County reported 158 new test results in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 13.3%. The county’s overall positivity rate is 8%, the same as 24 hours prior, and its two-week positivity rate is 14.5%, up slightly from the same calculation as of 24 hours prior.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 643 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday — a drop of nine active cases from 24 hours prior.
- Six additional cases were reported in Delaware County in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 109. Two more cases were added in Jackson County, where the total rose to 151. Jones County added one new case, for a total of 129. Clayton County was unchanged at 104.
- The most-recent reports of hospitalizations by county were from Wednesday, Aug. 5: Dubuque County, 19; Jackson and Jones counties, one each; and none in Clayton or Delaware counties.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one is now reported to be recovered.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 399 cases over the 24-hour period, for a total of 48,286. There were 12 additional deaths, for a total of 925.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported 11 new cases Saturday, moving its total to 139. Iowa County reported five additional cases Saturday, for a total of 79. Grant County added four cases for a total of 356. Crawford County reported one new case, bringing its total to 73.
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. No appointments are necessary.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Saturday of 1,165 new cases, for a total of 59,933. Six additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 996.
- In Illinois, 2,190 new cases and 18 additional related deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s totals moved to 192,698 cases, including 7,631 deaths. Jo Daviess County public health officials provided no update as of Saturday evening.
A COVID testing site will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at Terrapin Park in Elizabeth, Ill.