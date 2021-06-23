The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, one fewer case was reported in Jones County.
- As of Tuesday, 145,896 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most recent data showed that, as of Monday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 83 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 373,223. The state’s death toll rose by three for a total of 6,117.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,486,447 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the former Shopko building in Lancaster.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 78 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,233. The state’s death toll rose by three, for a total of 7,253.
- As of Tuesday, 2,794,147 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 55.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,389,634 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 191 cases from Monday. The state’s death toll rose by six to 23,165.
- As of Tuesday, 5,625,871 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.