Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Twenty new cases and one additional death were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the number of positive cases to 1,898, and the total number of deaths to 35.
- Ten people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most recent state data available. An additional 22 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Saturday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 517 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday, three fewer than one day earlier.
- With 20 new cases and 122 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 16.4%. The county’s overall rate edged up slightly to 8.3%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 233 new confirmed cases and 2,324 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 10%.
- Elsewhere, six new cases were reported in Clayton County as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 29 additional cases since 5 p.m. Monday. Delaware County reported five new cases, Jackson County reported three new cases, and Jones County added one more.
- As of Saturday evening, there were no long-term-care outbreaks in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 721 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 55,733. The state added 18 more deaths for a total of 1,031.
- In Wisconsin, two more cases were reported in Grant County and one more in
- Lafayette and Crawford counties Saturday. Grant County had reported 353 recovered as of Friday, but on Saturday that number was revised to 345. Iowa County public health officials did not provide an update Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, 950 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 70,009. Thirteen related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,081.
- In Illinois, 2,356 new cases and 17 additional related deaths were reported Saturday. That pushes the state’s totals to 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths. Jo Daviess County public health officials did not post an update as of Saturday evening.