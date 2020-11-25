Five additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local Iowa counties from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 am. today.
Three of those deaths came in Jackson County, which saw its total climb from eight to 11. One more each was reported in Clayton County, which now has had five, and Jones County, which now is up to 13.
An additional 106 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 am. today.
The county's total stood at 8,925 as of the latter time. Its related death toll remained at 90.
The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 20.6%.
Twenty additional cases in Jones County were confirmed in the 24-hour period, pushing its total to 2,257. There continues to be an active outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that, as of Tuesday night, there were 76 inmates still testing positive for COVID-19, along with 28 staff. The number of COVID-19-related deaths of inmates rose from four to five.
Eighteen more cases were confirmed in Delaware County, where the total rose to 1,381. Its related death toll remained at 21.
Clayton County had 16 new cases, and Jackson County had 15. As of 11 a.m. today, their respective totals were 1,052 and 1,394.
There are now 13 long-term-care centers in those five counties with active outbreaks, according to the state. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 48 recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 16 cases and seven recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and six recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- seven cases and three recovered
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- four cases and none recovered
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- three cases and none recovered
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 35 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and one recovered
- Guttenberg Care Center -- four cases and one recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases and four recovered
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 63 cases and one recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 50 cases and none recovered
Statewide, a total of 3,345 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 218,957. The state’s related death toll increased by 47 in the same time period, moving to 2,271.