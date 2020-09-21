In Iowa, there were 649 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 80,659.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by two, to 1,266.
In Wisconsin, 1,271 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 102,498.
There were two additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,244.
In Illinois, 1,477 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 275,735 cases and 8,457 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)