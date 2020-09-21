SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 649 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 80,659.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by two, to 1,266.

In Wisconsin, 1,271 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 102,498.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were two additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,244. 

In Illinois, 1,477 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state's totals to 275,735 cases and 8,457 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois (9-21-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (9-21-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (9-21-20)
Buy Now

 

 

Tags