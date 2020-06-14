Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
• Dubuque County recorded three more cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s total stood at 384 cases at the latter time.
• Jones County reported one additional case, bringing its total to 41 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties reported no additional cases during the 24-hour span.
• Delaware County remained at a total of 27 cases at 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Clayton County has a total of 35. Jackson County remains the same at 14 cases.
• None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any additional deaths in that 24-hour period.
• Dubuque County’s death toll remained at 21, Delaware County has one death, and Clayton County has three. A total of 219 people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, according to the most-recent state data, while 17 have recovered in Delaware County.
• The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 51 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, with the number of recovered patients also the same at 14.
• There are 36 long-term-care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks currently. Specialty Care is the only long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County.
• An outbreak at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County was first reported Thursday. There, 10 people have tested positive and two have recovered.
• Statewide, 367 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 23,717 cases statewide at 5 p.m. Saturday
• Six more deaths were reported, putting Iowa’s total at 650.
• Grant County in Wisconsin reported two additional cases and no new deaths between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Iowa and Lafayette counties each reported one additional case and no new deaths during the 24-hour span.
• Grant County now has 107 local cases. Lafayette County has 41 and Iowa County has 17.
• Crawford County remains the same at 26 cases and no deaths.
• In Wisconsin, 273 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, pushing the state total to 22,519. Two new deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 691.
• In Illinois, 673 new cases and 29 additional deaths were reported Saturday. That pushed the state’s totals to 131,198 cases and 6,289 deaths. No additional cases or deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County.