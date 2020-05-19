Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Twelve additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County. The county’s
- total now stands at 276 cases, though there was some confusion over that figure on Monday morning, as the state website was reporting the county total as 276 and as 278. The addition of 12 cases is the fourth-highest single-day total the county has had so far.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team on Monday reported that the county had the seventh-most COVID-19 tests administered in the state, the 14th-highest number of confirmed cases and the 10th-highest number of deaths. The latest state figures show that, as of Sunday, the county was tied for the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 16.
- One more case was reported in Clayton County, according to county officials. Its total now stands at 29.
- Statewide, Iowa is on the cusp of topping 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total stood at 14,955 on Monday, with 304 new cases. Four more deaths were reported, so that total now is 355.
- In Wisconsin, there were 144 new cases reported, pushing the total to 12,687. Six new deaths were reported, so that total stands at 459 statewide.
- One more confirmed case was reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 75. The county also released an updated total — 37 — for the number of people recovered in the county. That total stood at just 14 the last time that the county shared that data, which is not released by the state.
- In Crawford County, Community Health Services announced that the Wisconsin National Guard would do “mass testing of our residents and team members” of Prairie Maison nursing home and Bluff Haven Independent & Assisted Living in Prairie du Chien on Wednesday, May 20. “We are taking action and being proactive to combat the spread,” said the company in a statement.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,294 cases, along with 50 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 96,485 cases and 4,234 deaths.
- The jump in cases included two more in Jo Daviess County, which now has 20 total.