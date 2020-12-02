In Iowa, 3,020 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 233,917.
The state's related death toll increased by 22 in the same time period, moving to 2,449.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,777 new cases today, pushing the total to 395,090.
There were 82 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,502.
In Illinois, 9,757 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 238 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 748,603 cases and 12,639 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)