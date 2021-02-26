CASCADE, Iowa — Two Cascade businesses have closed temporarily because of COVID-19 issues.
Cheryl’s Flour Garden Bakery and Coffee Bar announced that one of its employees contracted the coronavirus, so it will be closed until Tuesday, March 2.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to get through this pandemic unscathed,” said a post on the business’ Facebook page announcing the closure.
It noted that anyone with special orders would be contacted and that additional updates would be posted on its Facebook page and front door.
Hollow Tree Gifts and Floral in Cascade also announced Thursday morning that it would be closed until Wednesday, March 3, “due to an outbreak of COVID.”