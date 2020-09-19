Sixty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,688.
Those 69 new cases came from 212 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 27,629. That means the county had a positivity rate of 32.5% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up slightly to 9.7%.
Delaware County added 13 more cases in that 24-hour period, so its total is now 319. Jackson County reported nine new cases, increasing the county's total to 295. Clayton County added two more cases, increasing to 228. Jones County reported one more case, so its total is now 239.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remain at 40 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one long-term care outbreak in Delaware County, with six positive cases reported at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. One of those individuals has recovered.
The department continues to report one long-term care outbreak in Dubuque County, with seven positives cases reported at Sunnycrest Manor. One of those individuals has recovered.
Statewide, there were 837 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing that state's total to 79,136.
Iowa's related death toll rose by six to 1,264.