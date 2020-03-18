The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced relaxed licensing and vehicle registration rules during the COVID-19 emergency.
The department announced the following immediate actions to help combat the spread of the virus:
- Drivers who have licenses that expire Jan. 16 or later do not have to renew until the "declared disaster has ended," according to the announcement. Licenses that expire on or past that date will be considered valid for the time being.
- If a vehicle's registration expires Jan. 16 or later, it does not need to be renewed until the disaster is over. If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, the 30-day deadline to obtain a title and registration is not in effect until the disaster is over.
- Trucks traveling on non-interstate roads while hauling food, medical supplies, cleaning products or household goods are allowed to exceed allowed weights by up to 12.5%, as long as the total weight does not exceed 90,000 pounds.
- Driver's license and ID business at service centers is being done by appointment only. Visit IowaDOT.gov/mvd/other-appointments to schedule a time. Additionally, all non-commercial driving tests will be discontinued and rescheduled. Sick visitors will be asked to delay appointments.