The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team is recommending that residents get the updated/bivalent COVID-19 booster "to improve their protection from severe COVID-19 illness."
The recommendation is for all county residents who are at least 12 years old.
"These new boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer omicron variants that account for most current cases and are predicted to continue circulating this fall and winter," a press release states. "Updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against the virus and address waning vaccine effectiveness over time."
Local health officials noted that residents can get the updated booster at the same time as they receive their flu shot. The release notes that after the Food and Drug Administration approved updated booster formulas for both Pfizer and Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the new boosters for people who received their previous COVID-19 shots at least two months earlier.
The Pfizer booster is recommended for anyone who is at least 12 years old, while the Moderna booster is recommended for those 18 and older. A list of Dubuque County providers offering the boosters can be found at dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
