Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 47 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.0%.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 45,992 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 45,910 tests completed.
- Jones County reported 10 additional cases, with a 14-day positivity rate of 17.0%. Jackson County reported eight new cases and a rate of 17.3%. Delaware County reported five additional cases and a rate of 12.3% and Clayton County reported four additional cases with a rate of 16.3%
- There were no additional deaths reported in the five Iowa Counties.
- The state health department did not update county-level hospitalization data Sunday. As of Wednesday — the most-recent data — Dubuque County had 30 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, 13; Clayton County, nine; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, three.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 23 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 22; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 15; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39; and Guttenberg Care Center — 49. No Jackson County long-term-care centers are on the list, though at least one facility wrote about an outbreak in its December newsletter. Calls to local and state officials for clarification have not been returned.
- Iowa’s statewide total grew by 1,008, to 256,249. The state’s related death toll rose by one, to 3,213.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 12 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The number of Grant County residents listed as “recovered” from the illness grew by 55 from the previous day.
- Crawford and Iowa counties did not provide updates as of 6 p.m. Sunday, but the state website showed increases of three and seven cases, respectively. Lafayette County reported two additional cases.
- Statewide, there were 2,757 additional confirmed cases reported in 24 hours. The state’s total stood at 436,773. The related death toll rose by 15, to 4,056.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update Sunday, but the state website showed the county’s case number rising by four. Statewide, Illinois reported an increase of 7,216 cases in 24 hours for a total of 848,904. The state’s related death toll rose by 115, to 14,291.