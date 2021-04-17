A series of walk-in and drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held next week for Dubuque County residents.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team advised that no appointments are required, and there is no cost.
The clinics will be held on:
- Tuesday, April 20: Noon to 5 p.m. in the former Younker’s women’s store in Kennedy Mall. Walk-in clinic run by Grand River Medical Group.
- Wednesday, April 21: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the former Younker’s women’s store in Kennedy Mall. Walk-in clinic run by Grand River Medical Group.
- Thursday, April 22: Noon to 7 p.m. at Grand River Center Vaccination Clinic parking garage. Drive-thru clinic run by Dubuque Fire Department.
- Saturday, April 24: 8 a.m. to noon in the former Younker’s women’s store in Kennedy Mall. Walk-in clinic run by Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.