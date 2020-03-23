GALENA, Ill. – The Galena Public Library will be closed until at least April 7, to slow the transmission of coronavirus and to abide by the Illinois shelter-in-place order.
Library Director Jenna Diedrich made the announcement today.
Diedrich said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that library officials hope to reopen by April 8.
All youth programming has been canceled until April 8, and all adult programming has been postponed through the month of April, according to Diedrich.
Patrons should avoid returning materials during the closure. Patrons will not accrue fines on materials.
Contact Diedrich at 815-777-0200 or diedrichj@galenalibrary.org for more information.