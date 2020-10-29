Another 103 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,449.
Twenty-two more cases in Jackson County were reported in that 24 hours, along with 21 more in Jones County. That pushed the counties' respective totals to 674 and 481.
Eleven more cases were reported for Delaware County, moving its tally to 817, while 10 more were recorded for Clayton County, which has had 464.
The number of related deaths in Dubuque County ticked back up to 58. That 58th death had been reported by the state on Tuesday, but the county's tally fell back to 57 on Wednesday before moving back up today.
There were no additional related deaths in the other four local Iowa counties. Those death tolls remain at 13 for Delaware County, four for Jones County and three each for Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities reported three more cases, moving its total to 44 with four people recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 25 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 62 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,468 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 121,994.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 11 to 1,691.