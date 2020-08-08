Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 25 additional COVID-19 infections between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. As of the latter time, the county’s totals stood at 1,644 cases. No new deaths were reported in the county in that 24-hour period, so the toll stands at 31.
- Dubuque County reported 208 new test results in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 12%. The county’s overall positivity rate is 8%, the same as 24 hours prior, and its two-week positivity rate is 14.3%, down slightly from the same calculation as of 24 hours prior.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 652 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday — a drop of 57 active cases from 24 hours prior.
- Six additional cases were reported in Delaware County in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 103. Two more cases were added in Clayton County, where the total rose to 104. Jones and Jackson counties each added one new case, for totals of 128 and 149, respectively.
- The most recent hospitalizations by county reported were from Wednesday, Aug. 5: Dubuque County, 19; Jackson and Jones counties, one each; and none in Clayton or Delaware counties.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one is now reported to be recovered.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 526 cases over the 24-hour period, for a total of 47,887. There were five additional deaths, for a total of 913.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added six cases Friday for a total of 352. Lafayette County reported five new cases, moving its total to 128. Crawford County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 72.
- Iowa County reported four additional cases Friday, for a total of 74. Iowa County Public Health officials posted a stern warning to citizens. “In just one month’s time, cases in Iowa County have nearly doubled”, said the statement from Debbie Siegenthaler, director of the Iowa County Health Department. “On July 7th there were 38 cases and today, August 7th, we have 74. This past week, five of the positive cases are tied to an outbreak related to a one day event outside Iowa County. These cases identified 27 close contacts. The risks and consequences of large gatherings are clearly demonstrated by this one event,” she said in the post.
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. No appointments are necessary.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Friday of 989 new cases, for a total of 58,768. Twelve additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 990.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County public health officials reported three more cases Friday, moving its total to 125, with 104 recovered.
- Statewide, 2,084 new cases and 21 additional related deaths were reported Friday. The state’s totals moved to 190,508 cases, including 7,613 deaths.
A COVID testing site will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at Terrapin Park in Elizabeth.