Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Just one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday — the lowest total for the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. since June 29. The county’s total stood at 1,904 as of 5 p.m. Monday, which is the eighth-highest total in the state.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the period, and nine people confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Sunday, according to state data Monday.
- With one new case and 67 new tests reported, the 24-hour positivity was just 1.5%. During the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, there were 220 new confirmed cases and 2,211 new tests, equating to a positivity rate of 10%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Monday calculated Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate through Sunday at 6.9%.
- Twenty more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Monday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 495 “active” cases at that time,
- 19 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County reported three more cases during the time frame, while Delaware County had one. No new cases were reported in Clayton or Jackson counties. But all four counties also reported few new tests completed during the period, ranging from seven in Clayton County to 15 in Delaware County.
- Statewide, there were 359 new cases during the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 56,635. Eight more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,044.
- In Wisconsin, Grant and Lafayette counties on Monday each reported two new cases, while Crawford and Iowa each had one.
- A free COVID-19 drive-
- thru test site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College’s public safety driving track in Fennimore, which is accessible from Grant County F, south of U.S. 18. The site is open to the public, and no appointment is needed.
- Statewide, 392 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 70,854. No
- additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count remained at 1,081.
- In Illinois, two additional cases were reported in Jo Daviess County.
Statewide, 1,612 new cases and eight additional related deaths were reported Monday. That pushes the state’s totals to 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.