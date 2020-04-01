Four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
Three of the cases were in Jones County, Iowa, while officials in Crawford County, Wis., announced that the county had its first case.
Jones County now has had four cases confirmed.
The three new ones were among 73 new cases reported statewide. Iowa now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases — a 17% increase over Monday’s total.
Twenty-one cases have been confirmed in Dubuque County and one each in Clayton and Jackson counties. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.
One additional death as a result of coronavirus-related illness was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the statewide toll to seven.
There have been about 6,900 negative tests to date, according to a press release.
In Wisconsin, another 130 confirmed cases were announced Tuesday. The state’s total is now 1,351 — 11% higher than Monday. However, that updated total did not yet include the Crawford County case.
Three cases have been confirmed in Iowa County, two in Grant County and none in Lafayette County.
There have been 16 deaths statewide.
In Illinois, 937 new cases ballooned the state’s total to 5,994 — a nearly 19% increase over the statewide total as of Monday. One case has been reported in Jo Daviess County.
Twenty-six more deaths were reported. Ninety-nine people in the state confirmed to have the coronavirus now have died.