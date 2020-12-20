Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were nine more COVID-19-related deaths of tri-state area residents reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Jackson County added four more deaths to its toll; Dubuque and Jones counties each added two more; Delaware County had one additional death.
- Another 30 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 10.9% as of the latter time.
- Dubuque County’s four Iowa neighbors all recorded single-digit increases in total cases — nine for Clayton County, eight for Jackson County, seven each for Jones and Delaware counties. Those counties had 14-day positivity rates of: Jackson County, 14.6%; Jones County, 13.1%; Delaware County, 11.3%;and Clayton County, 14.5%.
- State officials did not release updated hospitalization data Saturday. As of Thursday, local hospitalizations were as follows: Dubuque County had 27 residents hospitalized; Delaware County had four; Clayton County had three; Jones County had six; and Jackson County had three.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state was reporting outbreaks at seven local long-term-care facilities. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester dropped off the state list.
- The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 25; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 22; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Statewide, there were 1,475 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the state’s total to 266,236.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 27 additional cases confirmed in Iowa County on Saturday. Grant County added 18 cases, Crawford County had seven and Lafayette County had five.
- Statewide, there were 3,675 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 455,351. There were 84 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,399.
- In Illinois, the state website reported Jo Daviess County had 14 new cases Saturday.
- Statewide, there were 7,562 new confirmed cases reported Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 894,367 cases and 15,123 deaths.