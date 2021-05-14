Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,371.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour period. The county's death toll remained at 208, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Four additional cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 2,221.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 2,096.
No additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,989.
The state reported one fewer case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total lowered to 1,694.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 369,026 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 253 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported one additional related death, raising the state's total to 5,998.