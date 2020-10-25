Another 80 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,156.
The new cases came from 252 new tests recorded in the county, bringing that total to 35,661. That means the county has a positivity rate of 31.7% during that 24-hour span. The county's to-date positivity rate moved up to 14.5%.
Twenty-seven new cases in Jackson County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 620. Delaware County added 12 new cases for a total of 771. Clayton and Jones counties both had nine more cases, raising their respective totals to 414 and 440.
There were no new related deaths reported in the five counties during the 24-hour period. The tolls remained at 57 in Dubuque, 12 in Delaware County, four in Jones County and three each in Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities now has 37 cases, with one person recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and 21 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has 19 cases and 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester still has 80 cases with 57 recovered, while Edgewood Convalescent Home still has four cases and two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,304 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 115,775.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,634.