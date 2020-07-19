Forty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, while state health officials grappled with inconsistent testing data caused by a backlog in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s electronic reporting system.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,176 as of 11 a.m. today, but state officials cautioned that adjustments to some daily case counts should be expected because of the backlog.
An Iowa Department of Public Health press release this morning stated that “a significant number of COVID-19 test results were not reported over the weekend” because of the backlog.
“The reporting backlog is processing now and case counts will continue to update throughout the day as usual,” according to the release.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 394, to 17,137, as of 11 a.m.
Jackson County reported an increase of six cases, to 92, and Jones County reported four additional cases, for a total of 89.
Clayton County reported an additional case for a total of 55.
Delaware County reported one additional confirmed case during the 24-hour span, for a total of 63, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period.
Dubuque County's total remains at 23.
Statewide, Iowa reported 745 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 38,649.
There have been 415,933 tests completed, an increase of 12,207 over one day prior.
The state reported six additional deaths, so the total death toll moved to 793.