One employee and three residents of a senior living community in Asbury, Iowa, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Luther Manor Communities today confirmed that cases have been diagnosed at its Grand Meadows location.
“The staff member is in quarantine at home," said Administrator Tracey Long in a press release. "We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are addressing the situation.”