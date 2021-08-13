PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville School District will mandate the wearing of face masks for all staff, students and visitors while indoors on school property beginning Monday, Aug. 16.
The change comes as the county experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases, a growing proportion of which statewide are linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.
“The Delta variant is different than what we worked through last year,” Superintendent Jim Boebel said. “It’s behaving differently, so as this changes, we change.”
The pivot departs from a “mask friendly” policy the district adopted in June, which enabled incoming seventh graders, older students and adults to forgo mask wearing.
However, sixth graders and younger students — who comprise a population that is not yet eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations — were required to do so while in classrooms.
In Grant County, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed to 8.7% as of Aug. 10, up from 1.4% a week earlier.
Now, the Platteville district will require all people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors, a policy that aligns with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a mask-mandated school setting, Wisconsin students who are exposed to a positive or probable COVID-19 case may continue to attend school even if they are otherwise advised to quarantine by local health authorities.
Dozens of parents and their children attended a school board meeting this week to protest the change, attributing face masks to declines in their mental health, self-esteem, socialization and learning.
“My kid has always wanted to go to school. … I dealt with tears. I dealt with asking to go see a counselor,” said Lucinda Champion, a mother of a Platteville High School student.
Conversely, a coalition of 20 local health care providers submitted a letter urging district officials to enforce universal masking.
“I think we all have the same goal — to have as many students as possible, in person, in school,” said Dr. Anna Svircev, a family practice physician and chief of staff at Southwest Health. “Please listen to your health care community and help in our efforts to keep our community healthy and safe.”
The mandate, authorized by Boebel, came after school board Member Jen Kasper sought to remove him from the decision-making process governing mask wearing in Platteville schools.
“I think it’s important that parents and community members that voted for us to be representing their interests have a responsibility in this decision,” Kasper said.
Her proposal died after no other board members backed it.
Multiple board members said empowering Boebel to gather information and make decisions brings efficiency to administering the district.
They also emphasized that, while several on the board personally dislike masks, the mandate reduces the likelihood students will have to quarantine.
Kasper urged Boebel to establish a timeline for a return to a mask- optional environment, which he said was an impossible request as the pandemic continues to change.
“What I need to see is this virus leaving our community and a low rate of transmission,” Boebel said.