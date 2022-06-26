A Dubuque theater has canceled two performances due to COVID-19 among cast members.

Bell Tower Theater announced Saturday that the final performance of “Shrek the Musical,” to be held today, has been canceled. Saturday’s performance also was canceled.

The cancellation comes due to “multiple cases of COVID-19 among the cast.”

Ticket holders can contact the theater at 563-588-3377.

