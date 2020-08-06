In Iowa, there were 647 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stood at 47,137 at 11 a.m. today.
There were 13 additional related deaths reported statewide in that 24-hour period, pushing the total to 906 total COVID-19-related deaths.
In Wisconsin, another 839 new cases were reported Wednesday. The state's total was 57,779.
Eight additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 978.
In Illinois, 1,953 new cases and 21 additional related deaths were reported Thursday.
The state’s totals moved to 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)