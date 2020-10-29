Dubuque County health officials recently started sharing a graph aimed at making an important point: COVID-19 is much more deadly than a typical year’s influenza.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, the Dubuque oncologist serving as COVID-19 medical liaison for the county Board of Supervisors, put together and shared the visual late last week, and the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team included it in a presentation to the county supervisors this week.
Koneru reported that, based on information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 89 flu deaths in the state from October 2018 to September 2019. There were 103 flu deaths from October 2019 to September 2020.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the State of Iowa reported 1,682 COVID-19-related deaths since March.
“And yet, that argument, people saying ‘It’s just like the flu,’ is still out there,” said Koneru. “Although people do die from the flu, the number is very low compared to those dying from the coronavirus.”
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 57 related deaths in Dubuque County, with 23 more collectively in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Those 80 deaths — in five local counties in seven months — equated to 78% of the flu deaths statewide from October 2019 to September 2020. Based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2018 — the most recent available by county — these counties had 10% of the state’s population.
Dr. Khawar Warraich, hospitalist at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said the difference between the coronavirus and the flu has become more apparent for many people.
“It was more of an issue when the pandemic began,” said Warraich. “There was a lot of misinformation, that this disease was ‘just like the flu.’ People are more aware, more educated now. But there is still a lot of lack of awareness that still persists in some segments.”
There are some challenges in comparing the two when it comes to rate of death, officials acknowledge, since most people who get the flu each year do not report it or get tested.
“Most people don’t get tested for the flu unless they have pre-existing conditions or need special treatment or if it gets really bad,” Koneru said.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan explained that because of low reporting, influenza spread is mapped by “sentinel sites” around the state that make a point to track cases.
One of the biggest differences from a public health perspective is that many people get vaccinated against the flu.
“We need to be careful about drawing any equivalent between influenza and COVID,” Warraich said. “Even though flu and COVID have some similarities in terms of how they spread and the mildest symptoms, that’s where the similarities end. They are very different diseases. Obviously, they are caused by very different viruses.”
Corrigan said COVID-19’s added risk makes vaccination against influenza even more crucial this year.
“You could get influenza and COVID-19, and/or they could happen at the same time,” she said. “Not only do you not want to experience multiple illnesses over the winter, but it could also lead to a lot of absences from work and school, because with influenza, too, it takes multiple days usually for people to get through it.”
Warraich also said increased influenza vaccination could help buffer hospitals from experiencing the “double whammy” from both diseases.
“I would strongly implore everybody who can be vaccinated,” he said. “It’s important that we at least take care of the problem that we have a solution to.”
Warraich reported that, so far, he has seen a decreased number of influenza cases this year, compared to recent years. He suspects this is partly thanks to people practicing recommended COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
“Most people are taking precautions for COVID, which would also be effective for influenza — social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing” he said. “That’s not all (people) but thankfully most.”