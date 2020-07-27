Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The increase pushed the county’s total to 1,347.
Dubuque County currently has one long-term care facility outbreak. Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury has three residents who are positive for COVID-19, according to state information.
There appeared to be 825 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Sunday. That number represents the number of COVID-19 deaths and recovered patients subtracted from the total number of cases.
Delaware County had three additional cases for a total of 78, according to Regional Medical Center, Manchester.
Clayton and Jackson counties each reported one additional case, bringing their county totals to 79 and 120, respectively.
There were no additional cases reported in Jones County, where the tally remained 106.
There were no additional deaths reported in the five Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area. Iowa’s statewide total number of positive cases rose by 528, to 42,199. There was one additional death reported, for a total of 827.
Grant County reported five additional cases to bring the total to 291.
Crawford and Iowa counties both reported an additional case, bringing the counties’ totals to 52 and 57, respectively.
There were no additional cases reported in Lafayette County, where the total remains at 100, according to the county health department.
There were no additional deaths in the Wisconsin counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
Wisconsin reported 48,827 cases statewide, an increase of 957 in 24 hours. There was one additional death to boost that statewide tally to 892.
Jo Daviess County’s total confirmed cases rose by four to 96 Sunday. The county’s death toll remained at one. Statewide, Illinois reported 1,541 additional cases Sunday, for a total of 171,424. There was one additional death for a total of 7,398.