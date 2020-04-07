PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Abiding by a complicated network of safety precautions, Platteville voters headed to the polls this morning, aware of the threat posed by COVID-19.
City staff and volunteers orchestrated a drive-through system, handing ballots through car windows for residents to fill out.
City Clerk Candace Klaas estimated about three-fourths of voters utilized that system, the first time the city has attempted it.
Many voters requested absentee ballots and elected to stay home at the city and state’s urging.
The city has been inundated with absentee ballot requests — more than 1,800 to date.
But those voters who did cast their ballots in person at the Platteville Armory remained undeterred. Inside the building, tape on the floor marked locations at which voters were to stand and city staff sanitized surfaces between each consultation with poll workers.
“I knew that there was going to be a lot of distance between me and the voters,” said James Wages, 65. “My wife decided to send her ballot in, but I didn’t want the fear of being scared of being outside to overwhelm me.”
Wages admitted he wanted to cast his ballot in person also because he is running for a seat on the Platteville School Board.