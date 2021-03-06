City of Dubuque officials are offering a grant program to help businesses with low- to moderate-income owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Business Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $3,000 to pay for qualifying expenses. It was approved by City Council members last month.
Business owners must meet income guidelines and “complete 10 professional development mentoring sessions” to be eligible for the program, according to a press release.
Officials are accepting applications until April 30 or until funding runs out. Staff will process applications in the order they receive them. No grants through the program will be awarded after June 30.
Grant applications and qualifications are available at cityofdubuque.org/econdev. More information is available by calling the city’s Economic Development Department at 563-589-4213.