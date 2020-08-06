News in your town

35 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Dubuque council to discuss mask mandate, reducing capacity at bars, restaurants, gyms

2 more deaths, 41 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Virus testing in the U.S. is dropping, even as deaths mount

Dubuque council to discuss mask mandate, reducing capacity at bars, restaurants, gyms

COVID-19 deaths pile up on Texas border

Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

Virus testing in the U.S. is dropping, even as deaths mount

2 more deaths, 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours