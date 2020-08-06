Thirty-five more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,607.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
A total of 290 additional tests were completed in that span, for a total of 20,227 tests conducted in the county, and a positivity rate of 12.1% for the 24-hour period.
Five new cases were reported in Delaware County, where the total is now at 96.
There was one additional case in Jones County, where the total stands at 126. Two new cases were reported in Jackson County, which moved to 148 total positive cases.
Clayton County reported three additional cases for a total of 101.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 647 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 47,137.
There were 13 additional related deaths reported statewide, pushing the total to 906 total COVID-19-related deaths.