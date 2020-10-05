Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 59 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 3,706.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span. The county’s death roll remains at 44.
- The county reported 228 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 26%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 11.8%
- With 933 new confirmed cases and 3,455 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday stood at 27%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,449 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 51 from the previous day.
- Jackson County reported 10 additional cases during the 24-hour period, for a total of 401. There were six additional cases in Delaware County, where the total reached 501.
- Clayton and Jones counties reported three and two additional cases, respectively. Their county totals stand at 284 and 311, respectively.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose by two, for a total of 54, with 32 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, with 12 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care reported two additional cases, for a total of 15. No individuals were reported as recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 629 during the 24-hour span to reach 92,593.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by six, to 1,383.
- Grant County did not release any additional information on COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, the county reported a total of 1,203 cases, a figure higher than reported by the state.
- Crawford County reported two new cases for a total of 197, Lafayette County reported one additional case, giving the county a total of 361. There were no additional cases reported in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 1,865 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 132,663. Wisconsin’s death toll rose by five, to 1,377.
- Jo Daviess County reported two additional cases, increasing its total to 300.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,453 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 301,541.
- The Illinois death toll increased by 17, to 8,791.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area.