MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The titular caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park will remain closed at least through April 30, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced today.
The closure is in accordance with social distancing regulations implemented statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the trail system leading to the caves involves narrow boardwalks and handrails, it is difficult for visitors to maintain a safe distance from each other, the announcement stated.
State parks remain open for use during the day. However, amenities such as playgrounds, cabins, campgrounds and restrooms are closed through at least April 30 due to the pandemic.