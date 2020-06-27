Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county total to 487 cases at the latter time.
- No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and the number of recovered in the county increased by four. Subtracting those two totals from the number of confirmed cases, the county appears to have 215 “active” cases, up five from Thursday night. Three people with COVID-19 in the county were hospitalized as of Friday night, according to the state.
- The free Test Iowa Clinic held this week at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road in Dubuque, will extend through next week. Iowans must first complete the Test Iowa assessment at www.testiowa.com. They will then be provided an identification number, which is required to be tested. Residents without internet access should contact the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200.
- Two area long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list: Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 24 recovered, unchanged from Thursday. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, unchanged since Tuesday.
- Four new cases were reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday in Jones County, bringing its total to 51, with 43
- recovered.
- Delaware County had an
- increase of two cases, and Jackson County had one more in the same 24-hour period, bringing their
- respective totals to 38 and 22.
- Clayton County saw its number of confirmed cases decrease by one, which sometimes happens when a case is originally attributed to the wrong county. Clayton has 36 positive cases with just two
- “active” cases.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 430 cases during that time frame, for a total of 27,688. There were 10 additional related deaths, for a total of 704.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported three more cases, elevating its total to 144. Lafayette County had four more cases, with its total growing to 69.
- Grant and Lafayette counties are among 22 in the state that have a “high” COVID-19 activity level, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard. The designation is based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks. Crawford and Iowa counties show medium COVID-19 activity. Iowa County saw an increase of two cases on Friday, bringing its total to 27.
- Statewide, 520 new cases were reported Friday, so the total now sits at 26,747. There were no more related deaths, and the state toll
- remains at 766.
- In Illinois, 857 new cases and 37 additional related deaths were reported Friday. That pushed the state’s totals to 140,291 cases and 6,847 deaths.