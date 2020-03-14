All Illinois and Wisconsin schools will be closed beginning next week due to a worsening outbreak of a potentially dangerous virus, each state’s governor announced Friday.
In Illinois, all schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, until March 30, according to an order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Day care centers will remain open but must follow “strict health and safety guidance.”
The Wisconsin closure begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and will continue until at least April 6, Gov. Tony Evers said in a press release.
“Our main objective is to make sure we’re doing the best we can for our students and keeping staff and students safe in this situation (while) providing the best education we can under the guidelines that we have to work with,” said Colleen Fox, superintendent of the Stockton, Ill., school district.
Each governor also announced accompanying plans to ease the burden on districts and parents who suddenly are scrambling to find child care or even food for their children.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Evers said in the press release. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
Iowa schools, at least for the time being, will remain open, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Friday.
SUPERINTENDENTS RESPOND
Kurt Cohen, superintendent of Potosi (Wis.) School District, said the decision was not unexpected. School leaders are exploring ways to continue some programming through the rest of the month.
“We have discussed online learning opportunities that maybe our staff could use,” Cohen said. “We’ve got a lot of legwork left to do. Monday will be a busy day for sure.”
T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, said he and his administrators are working on a plan.
“Right now, we have a lot more questions than answers, so we’re trying to get those answered, and we will be putting information out to our parents over the weekend,” he said.
Potts said district officials previously surveyed families about their ability to access online learning if the school needs to switch to that.
“We’re waiting for more direction from the state,” Potts said. “Really, we just know about the mandatory closure, but we don’t know yet how those days will be made up, if those days will be waived, if we’re going to be allowed to extend our calendar, if we’re going to be able to make up some of those days.”
Fox said her staff spent a planned professional development day preparing to potentially move to remote learning. They will seek to roll that out next week while students are out of school.
“(Today), the preparation that staff were working on was to be prepared for 10 days, for two weeks of closure, so we’re feeling pretty confident in where we’re at right at this moment,” she said.
Aaron Olson, superintendent of the Cuba City, Wis., school district, said his team will seek to offer classes online.
“Our teachers are trained in digital learning, and they will be preparing for that,” Olson said. “Obviously, we want our top priority to be for the health of our students and staff.”
OTHER DETAILS
Pritzker urged all districts that have scheduled spring breaks that fall outside of the two-week window to reschedule them to coincide with the statewide closure.
The Illinois State Board of Education this week was granted a waiver to continue providing meals to students in nongroup settings. Students receiving free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches will be able to collect “grab-and-go” meals each day.
Potts said administrators have prepared for that possibility.
“Having meals available was something that was on the radar, luckily, so plans are in place, and meals will be able to be distributed,” Potts said. “The manner in which that happens is not clear yet.”
Pritzker also promised to issue an executive order “to provide school districts flexibility during this period.”
“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, child care and social services,” Pritzker said in the release. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency.”
Details about meal options for Wisconsin students weren’t available Friday afternoon.